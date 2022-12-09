Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Up 7.4 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61.
About Galaxy Entertainment Group
Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.
