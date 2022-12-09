Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target Cut to €50.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €65.00 ($68.42) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Galapagos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($63.16) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($52.63) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Galapagos Stock Performance

Shares of GLPG opened at $37.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $72.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,568,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 510,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,494,000 after purchasing an additional 33,034 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 379,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 120,302 shares in the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Further Reading

