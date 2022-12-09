Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target Cut to €50.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €65.00 ($68.42) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
GLPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Galapagos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($63.16) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($52.63) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.33.
Galapagos Stock Performance
Shares of GLPG opened at $37.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $72.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.
