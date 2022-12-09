Gail K. Naughton Sells 3,922 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) Director Gail K. Naughton sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $20,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TXMD traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 197,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,296. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.37. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $30.50.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter worth $1,309,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,156,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,122 shares in the last quarter.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

