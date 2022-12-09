Gail K. Naughton Sells 3,922 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) Director Gail K. Naughton sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $20,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
TherapeuticsMD Price Performance
TXMD traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 197,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,296. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.37. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $30.50.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter worth $1,309,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,156,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,122 shares in the last quarter.
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.