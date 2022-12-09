FY2023 EPS Estimates for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Cut by DA Davidson

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Asana in a research report issued on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.06) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.97). The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Asana’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Shares of ASAN opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.04. Asana has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $83.25.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326 in the last 90 days. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Asana by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 30.4% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Asana by 2.4% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

