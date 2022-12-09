FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Lifted by DA Davidson

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.51 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $211.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 63.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

