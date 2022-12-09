FUNToken (FUN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $71.95 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $71.95 million and $2.17 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

