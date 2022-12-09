Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Purchases 8,976 Shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 8,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $23,696.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,170,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,938.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 5,538 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $14,011.14.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 4,878 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $12,097.44.

On Monday, November 28th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 4,945 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $11,521.85.

On Friday, November 25th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 2,677 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $6,050.02.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 94,574 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $340,466.40.

On Monday, September 12th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 68,860 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $187,987.80.

Shares of BTN traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.60. 3,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,722. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $3.43.

Ballantyne Strong ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 0.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 204.6% in the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

