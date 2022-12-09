Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Full House Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

NASDAQ FLL opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $12.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $282.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.94.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $41.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

