Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Frontier Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Frontier Lithium Stock Performance

LITOF opened at 1.56 on Monday. Frontier Lithium has a twelve month low of 0.98 and a twelve month high of 3.11.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

