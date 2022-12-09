Frax Share (FXS) Market Cap Hits $99.66 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for $6.15 or 0.00035689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $99.66 million and $13.87 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars.

