Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0593 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FTF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. 120,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,333. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $9.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 111,532 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,421,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 52,132 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

