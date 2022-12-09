Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0593 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of FTF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. 120,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,333. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $9.28.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
