Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.33.

Fox Factory stock opened at $104.95 on Monday. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $185.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 3.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 63.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 3.3% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

