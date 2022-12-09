Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $419,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 316,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

CVS opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

