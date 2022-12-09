Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.15 Per Share

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Focusrite Stock Down 8.0 %
Shares of TUNE traded down GBX 70 ($0.85) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 800 ($9.75). The company had a trading volume of 298,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,436. The company has a market capitalization of £469.30 million and a PE ratio of 2,046.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Focusrite has a one year low of GBX 630 ($7.68) and a one year high of GBX 1,630 ($19.88). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 708.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 859.48.
About Focusrite
