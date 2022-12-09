Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.15 Per Share

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Focusrite Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of TUNE traded down GBX 70 ($0.85) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 800 ($9.75). The company had a trading volume of 298,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,436. The company has a market capitalization of £469.30 million and a PE ratio of 2,046.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Focusrite has a one year low of GBX 630 ($7.68) and a one year high of GBX 1,630 ($19.88). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 708.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 859.48.

About Focusrite

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

