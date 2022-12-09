Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 367,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $3,528,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

