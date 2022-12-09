First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) Trading Up 0.5%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.09 and last traded at $27.08. Approximately 4,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 23,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.