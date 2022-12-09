First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$28.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FM. TD Securities cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.90.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$32.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$22.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$18.68 and a 1 year high of C$45.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

About First Quantum Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total transaction of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

