First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.76.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.50%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Deines bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,490.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,090 shares of company stock worth $48,066 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 27.7% during the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 110,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 153.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,502 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

