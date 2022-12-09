First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $220.00

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $220.00 and last traded at $235.00, with a volume of 1259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.51.

First National Bank Alaska Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $744.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.64.

First National Bank Alaska Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $6.40 dividend. This is a boost from First National Bank Alaska’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.49%. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

