Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Exelon Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EXC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.77. 9,186,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,313,534. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

