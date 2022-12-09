Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Melissa Reiff Sells 4,300 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) Director Melissa Reiff sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total value of $562,483.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,928.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $7.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,450. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $236.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.93.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays started coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.14.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

About Etsy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 39.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Etsy by 68.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Etsy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Etsy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.