Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives $28.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.93.
Several equities analysts have commented on CUYTY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €25.00 ($26.32) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €23.30 ($24.53) to €22.80 ($24.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance
Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Cuts Dividend
About Etn. Fr. Colruyt
Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Etn. Fr. Colruyt (CUYTY)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.