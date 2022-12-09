Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives $28.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on CUYTY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €25.00 ($26.32) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €23.30 ($24.53) to €22.80 ($24.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Cuts Dividend

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

(Get Rating)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.