Ethereum Classic Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.03 or 0.00111148 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $99.68 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,119.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000563 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.13 or 0.00444733 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021928 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00864891 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.68 or 0.00640699 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005848 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00252558 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00266642 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,314,448 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.