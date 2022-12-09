Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $1.34 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00007804 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $85.01 million and $490,290.91 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,230.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00452786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00021985 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.83 or 0.00852164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00111629 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00648862 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00251508 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,224,430 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

