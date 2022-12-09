Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $1.34 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00007804 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $85.01 million and $490,290.91 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,230.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000570 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00452786 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00021985 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.83 or 0.00852164 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00111629 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00648862 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005812 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00251508 BTC.
Ergo Profile
ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,224,430 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
