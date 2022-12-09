Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Trading Up 1.6 %

ENZ opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $91.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.78. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hamid Erfanian acquired 100,000 shares of Enzo Biochem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,962. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENZ. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.