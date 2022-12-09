Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CFO Sells $52,962.00 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $52,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,463.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kory James Wentworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Kory James Wentworth sold 200 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $3,610.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

TRDA opened at $21.00 on Friday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $24.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRDA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,972,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 534,552 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 68,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 107,783 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 54.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 199,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,630,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

