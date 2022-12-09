Engine Gaming and Media (CVE:GAME) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71. 24,105 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 7,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Engine Gaming and Media Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$11.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.02.

Engine Gaming and Media Company Profile

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. The company provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run the company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery services.

