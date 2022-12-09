Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $430.00 at Cowen

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $369.62.
Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $371.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
