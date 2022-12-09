EAC (EAC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12,286.33

EAC (EAC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last week, EAC has traded down 13% against the dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $40.22 million and $12,286.33 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000779 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.00 or 0.00453081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00021969 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001189 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018584 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.15387225 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $11,213.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

