DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €34.00 by Barclays

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) has been given a €34.00 ($35.79) price objective by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.53) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($27.89) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:DWS traded up €0.82 ($0.86) on Thursday, reaching €31.00 ($32.63). 274,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average is €27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €23.16 ($24.38) and a fifty-two week high of €39.48 ($41.56).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

