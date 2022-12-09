Dragonchain (DRGN) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $34,290.35 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $952.56 or 0.05529701 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00508445 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.98 or 0.30391274 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support.The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.