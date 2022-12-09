DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Citigroup

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCUGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $76.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -81.02 and a beta of 1.10. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $163.77.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCUGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 86.7% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

