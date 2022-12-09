Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded by Johnson Rice to “Buy”

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Johnson Rice currently has $210.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FANG. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.33.

Shares of FANG opened at $132.88 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $152,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,848,000 after purchasing an additional 785,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after buying an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 636.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,334,000 after buying an additional 626,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

