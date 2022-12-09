Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $141.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.45.

NYSE DOV opened at $137.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dover will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 308.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 115.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

