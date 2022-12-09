Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $16.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.55.

MAC stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Macerich has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -174.36%.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 50,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 625,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,397.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 50,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 625,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,397.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 4,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,777.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Macerich by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Macerich by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Macerich by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

