Dentacoin (DCN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $45.18

Dentacoin (DCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Dentacoin has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $45.18 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dentacoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dentacoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dentacoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $952.56 or 0.05529701 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00508445 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.98 or 0.30391274 BTC.

Dentacoin Profile

Dentacoin’s genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 tokens. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is https://reddit.com/r/dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dentacoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin ( DCN ) is a blockchain solution for the global dental industry. It is developing a new dental ecosystem with the following goals: – Make preventive dental care affordable to people with lower costs and/or no private insurances – through Dentacoin Assurance; – Help people improve their oral hygiene habits through a dedicated app – Dentacare; – Provide market data about patients’ opinions/needs through DentaVox surveys; – Deliver the infrastructure for trusted and detailed patient feedback for dentists to improve upon – Dentacoin Trusted Reviews; – Secure and ease all payments while reducing transaction costs through an industry-specific cryptocurrency (Dentacoin) and the Dentacoin Wallet dApp.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dentacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dentacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dentacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dentacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.