Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) CEO Steven F. Smith Sells 12,688 Shares

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) CEO Steven F. Smith sold 12,688 shares of Decisionpoint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $109,497.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,588.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Decisionpoint Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Decisionpoint Systems stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 million, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decisionpoint Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPSI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems by 14.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems in the third quarter worth $82,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems in the third quarter worth $96,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc provides and integrates enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping to move business decision points closer to its customers. It makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere.

