Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $720,851.17 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,659 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $720,851.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,238,583.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Datadog Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $74.02 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $186.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average of $92.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,480.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Datadog by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Datadog by 9.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 5.1% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Datadog by 6.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Datadog by 26.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

