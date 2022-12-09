Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) & Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Financial Review

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Dada Nexus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $224.35 million 0.48 -$110.78 million ($3.34) -1.45 Dada Nexus $1.06 billion 1.79 -$387.77 million ($1.44) -5.18

Sangoma Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dada Nexus. Dada Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sangoma Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dada Nexus 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sangoma Technologies and Dada Nexus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sangoma Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $15.90, suggesting a potential upside of 228.51%. Dada Nexus has a consensus target price of $17.30, suggesting a potential upside of 131.90%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Dada Nexus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -46.82% -5.54% -3.53% Dada Nexus -28.88% -30.01% -23.75%

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It also offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, the company offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. The company serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

