Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

CTSO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 119,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,817. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $54.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avenir Corp increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 6.9% during the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 2,314,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 149,855 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 11.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,479,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 151,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 41.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 57,676 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.5% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 0.9% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,347,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 22,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

