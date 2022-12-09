Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Cytosorbents Price Performance
CTSO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 119,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,817. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $54.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents
Cytosorbents Company Profile
Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.
