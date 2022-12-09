CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $45.38 Million

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. CUBE has a market capitalization of $45.38 million and $10,045.58 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUBE token can currently be bought for about $0.0756 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CUBE has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CUBE

CUBE’s genesis date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CUBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

