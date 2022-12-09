CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $28,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,721.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 31,900 shares of company stock worth $537,832 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 154.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 65.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $440.60 million, a PE ratio of 109.19 and a beta of 0.77. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $23.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 860.41%.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Articles

