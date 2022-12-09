CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth
In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $28,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,721.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 31,900 shares of company stock worth $537,832 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CTO Realty Growth Price Performance
CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $440.60 million, a PE ratio of 109.19 and a beta of 0.77. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $23.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73.
CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 860.41%.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
