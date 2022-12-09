CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.54.

CSX Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

