Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $81.45 on Tuesday. Crown has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 5,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,313 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Crown by 559.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,763,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,925 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,112,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,722 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 5,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,081,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

