Critical Review: Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) versus Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) and Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sight Sciences and Longview Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences -130.24% -42.18% -33.95% Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A -65.52% 3.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.2% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Sight Sciences has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sight Sciences and Longview Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences $48.96 million 11.87 -$62.96 million ($1.79) -6.74 Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $7.40 million N/A N/A

Longview Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sight Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sight Sciences and Longview Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 0 2 4 0 2.67 Longview Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sight Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.72%. Given Sight Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than Longview Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats Longview Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Rating)

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.