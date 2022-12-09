Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CEQP stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 370,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,840. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.80 and a beta of 2.54. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crestwood Equity Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 30.2% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.