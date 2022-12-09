Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002377 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $84.80 million and $10.50 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005812 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001215 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00012881 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.