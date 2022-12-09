Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002377 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $84.80 million and $10.50 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005812 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001215 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000654 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00012881 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000149 BTC.
Creditcoin Coin Profile
Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.