Credit Suisse Group Raises Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GEI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. CSFB dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.41.

GEI stock opened at C$23.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.45. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.15 and a twelve month high of C$27.75. The firm has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 107.35%.

In other news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total value of C$76,854.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$83,519.52. In other news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 6,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.71, for a total value of C$142,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$213,840.49. Also, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total value of C$76,854.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at C$83,519.52.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

