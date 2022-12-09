Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 90 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.10) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VODGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.62) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.95) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.65) to GBX 115 ($1.40) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.34) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 134.18 ($1.64).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 85.93 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £23.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,432.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.31. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 84.95 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.73).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

