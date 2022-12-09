Cowen Upgrades PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) to Outperform

Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $164.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PKI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised PerkinElmer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.91.

Shares of PKI opened at $141.94 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,497,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,625 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,329,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,660,000 after acquiring an additional 448,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7,468.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,046,000 after acquiring an additional 395,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 12,947.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,653,000 after acquiring an additional 276,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

